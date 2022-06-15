Kichcha Sudeep might or might not have won the debate with Ajay Devgn over the whole language row, but he doesn't want to miss the chance of working with Kajol. Sudeep, who has been a self-confessed fan of Kajol, has often spoken about how he hates Devgn for marrying his crush – Kajol. Now, Sudeep has spoken about the whole debate and what was going through his mind back then.

Kichcha spills the beans

"I'll tell you what happened. After I tweeted, people came and told me that it was a nice debate and everything. I think I was in Mumbai when Ram Gopal Varma had come and said it was a very nice the way you maintained your dignity. You maintained your respect towards him (Ajay Devgn) and it was wonderful," the superstar told Bollywood Hungama.

What was going through his mind?

Sudeep went on to add, "And after that, he asked, 'Why do you still look like as though you're having a volcano on your head.' I said, 'No, sir. I just had this great dream of working with Kajol ma'am. I think they just fell flat with this debate. I don't know if that's ever going to happen at all. I was not even worried about that tweet. I was like, oh, God, okay. This is one thing I want to do. I didn't know if that's gonna happen at all? That was running in my head, though."