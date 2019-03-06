Kiccha Sudeep has wrapped up the shooting of his much-awaited movie Pailwaan. Without wasting much time, he has joined the filming of his other film Kotigobba 3.

The Kannada superstar shared his excitement about the latest developments on Twitter and wrote, "It's #K3 shoot frm today. Happy to have wrapped Pailwaan n join my other set of colleagues n Team. Feelin like a Child having to shift schools,, but then that's the beauty,, New Faces,,, Newer Places. [sic]"

Kotigobba 3 was formally launched in June 2018. The significant part of the movie has been shot in Belgrade in Europe. Going by the reports, it has been filmed in Malaysia and Thailand, apart from shooting some portions in Bengaluru.

The film is produced by Soorappa Babu and directed by newcomer Shiva Karthik, who has written the screenplay. Interestingly, Sudeep has penned the story for the Kannada film.

The previous instalment was directed by well-known Tamil filmmaker, KS Ravikumar. Nithya Menen played the female lead in the bilingual flick, which was also dubbed in Tamil as Mudinja Ivana Pudi.

The casting in Kotigobba 3 has gone changes. Madonna Sebastian plays the female lead, while Shraddha Das will be seen in an important role. Bollywood actor Aftab Shivadasani will enact the role of a villain.

On the other hand, S Krishna's Pailwaan shooting has been completed. The post-production works are on as the makers want the movie to release the Kannada flick, which has Aakanksha Singh in the female lead, in April.

The Sudeep starrer marks the debut of Bollywood star Suniel Shetty in Kannada.