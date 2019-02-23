Kiccha Sudeep is the first star from Sandalwood to appear on popular Hindi stand-up comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show, the Hindi version of Majaa Talkies. The episode, which was shot a few weeks ago, will be aired on Saturday, February 23, at 9.30 pm.

The actor has always taken pride in beginning his interviews in Kannada and on The Kapil Sharma Show too, he made crores of Kannadigas proud by talking in his mother tongue. A video of the actor speaking in Kannada has now gone viral on social media sites.

"Namaste Kapil Sharma Show ge swagatha, nanu nimma Kiccha Bengalurininda yellarigu swagatha haagu mathomme dhanyavadha galu {Meaning: Hello, welcome to Kapil Sharma's show. It is your Kiccha from Bengaluru. Thank you}," he said in the clip.

Sudeep along with stars like Sohail Khan, Suniel Shetty, Sudheer Babu, Manoj Tiwari, Jisshu U Sengupta, Sachhin Joshi, Nirahua and many others were part of the show. The team took the stage to promote the upcoming season of Celebrity Cricket League which kicks off on February 27.

After shooting the episode, Sudeep took to Twitter to share a few pictures from the comedy show sets giving a glimpse into what went behind the scenes when she shared the stage with host Kapil Sharma and Navjot Singh Sidhu. Krushna Abhishek, who plays the role of Kapil's sister named Sapna, was also seen posing with the entire team for a group photo on the sets. Along with Sudeep, Sunil Shetty, Manoj Tiwari and others

"Had a gala time on the #KapilSharmaShow .. Laughter was in abundance and I guess it's rare that I have gotten t laugh this way.. thanks to each one for having us over n for the wonderful time. Thank u @KapilSharmaK9," Sudeep wrote on Twitter. Watch Video Below

Overwhelmed with Sudeep's praiseworthy gesture, Kapil replied to his tweet talking about how good his one-liners were and said that the episode will be a memorable one.

"Thank u so much for coming Sir .. ur one liners were mind blowing .. people will remember this episode for years regards," Kapil Sharma replied to Sudeep on Twitter.