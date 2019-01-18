Reports of Sudeep working with Salman Khan have been doing rounds for years now. In the recent memory, rumours were rife that he was playing antagonist in Tiger Zinda Hai, which turned out to be a baseless speculation. A similar kind of news cropped up a few months ago that he was finally sharing screen presence with the Bollywood superstar.

Now, there is some clarity with Sudeep admitting that the discussions are on though he has not elaborated about it. A report on Bangalore Mirror claims that Prabhu Deva had a round of discussion with the actor, who is positive about taking up the project.

"Sudeep and Salman have been planning to team up on a film since a long time and things have finally fallen in place. The two will engage in Tom and Jerry kind of skirmishes in Dabangg 3. Sudeep's character has shades of grey," the publication quotes a source as saying. The makers have planned to complete the shooting in 90-100 days.

Kiccha Sudeep and Salman Khan have known each other for years. It has to be noted that the actors host the Kannada and Hindi versions of Bigg Boss, respectively. Their association with the Celebrity Cricket League is believed to have helped them to bond big time.

Interestingly, Salman Khan and Prabhu Deva had showered good words about the teaser of Sudeep's upcoming movie Pailwaan a few days ago.

The first instalment of Dabangg was a massive hit and turned out to be the biggest hit at the box office in 2010. Abhinav Kashyap had written and directed the movie.

The second instalment was directed by Arbaaz Khan after his fallout with Abhinav Kashyap. The movie largely met with negative reviews, but turned out be a successful venture at the box office.

Now, the third instalment is directed by Prabhu Deva. Sonakshi Sinha and Mahie Gill are part of the project.