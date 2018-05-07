Kiccha Sudeep has taken time out of his busy schedule to party with Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan, the siblings of Bollywood star Salman Khan. The actor himself shared the happy moments on Twitter.

He wrote, "Splendid time my brothers @arbaazSkhan @SohailKhan ...It's always a pleasure having u over. Looking forward to more of such Homely,,Family moments. @vishvamukhi @cariappa14 @actorchandan @bhatkal_ritesh Luv always. [sic]"

Raghavendra Hunsur, the chief of Zee Kannada and actor Chandan Shetty are seen in the picture.

Sudeep has become closer with the Khan brothers after being part of Celebrity Cricket League (CCL).

On the other side, Sudeep has been busy these days with election campaigning. The actor has campaigned for many of his friends in politics, cutting across party lines.

On Wednesday, May 7, Sudeep along with his close aides that include producer and distributor Jack Manju went to Molakalmuru in the Chitradurga district to campaign for the BJP candidate, Sriramulu, who is also contesting from Badami constituency.

It has to be noted that there were reports recently that Sudeep was campaigning against Sriramulu in Badami constituency while supporting the candidature of chief minister Siddaramaiah in Chamundeshwari constituency.

He clarified on Twitter by posting, "I feel sorry for the Channels,who have been fed with this false news.A small inquiry before airing this news,probably would have been better for all. [sic]"

Interestingly, Sudeep will be campaigning in favor of Siddaramaiah in his Chamudeshwari constituency.

On the professional front, Sudeep has few projects in his kitty that includes The Villain, Chiranjeevi's Telugu movie Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, S Krishna's Phailwan, Kottigobba 3 and a multilingual movie with Tamil actor Dhanush.