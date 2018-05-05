Kiccha Sudeep has denied the reports that claimed he was campaigning for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah against BJP's candidate Sriramulu in the Badami assembly constituency in the forthcoming Karnataka elections.

The actor took to Twitter to clarify that he was not campaigning against Sriramulu. He wrote, "Me campaigning against sriramulu at Badhami has no truth to it.Have known him for yrs now and I wish him the best. [sic]"

He added, "I feel sorry for the Channels,who have been fed with this false news.A small inquiry before airing this news,probably would have been better for all. [sic]"

A section of Kannada TV channels reported that Sudeep was set to put his weight behind Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to defeat Sriramulu. However, Kiccha is expected to campaign for Siddaramaiah in Chamundeshwari constituency.

Badami constituency has turned out to be a battle of prestige for both the Congress and BJP. While Siddaramaiah is aiming to consolidate the votes of Kurubas and Ahinda along with that of Muslims, Sriramulu is believed to be having the backing of Valmiki community, Reddys and Lambanis. Further, the Lingayat community, which has traditionally voted for the BJP, is one of the largest communities in this region.

Going by the caste equations, both the parties have equal chance to win the seat.

Meanwhile, Sudeep has flown to Shorapur to campaign for the BJP candidate Raju Gowda.

Like Sudeep, Yash too is campaigning this election for candidates cutting across party barriers. He has extended support to the contestants from all the leading Karnataka parties like JD(S), BJP and Congress.

Karnataka will go for polls on May 12 and the results will be announced on May 15.