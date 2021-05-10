Kiccha Sudeep has given an interesting piece of information about the kind of friendship he shares with the Salman Khan family. The Bigg Boss Kannada 8 host, in an interview, has revealed that he did the multilingual movie Dabangg 3 for free.

Sudeep Explains About His Friendship with Bhai Family

"I didn't take a single pie for the film. They are very close to my family. They do visit my house regularly and when I go to Mumbai they give me warm treatment. If I do not visit they come directly to my place and take me to their house," Kiccha reveals the reason why he did not take remuneration for the Salman Khan-starrer.

He adds, "Salman Khan's brother Sohail was much close to him, but after Dabangg, Salman has also become very close."

Sudeep Played Antagonist in Dabangg 3

Sudeep had played the antagonist's character in Dabangg 3, which was released in multiple languages that include Kannada. Upon release, the performance of the actors met with good response, but the box office collection failed to live up to the expectations.

Nonetheless, Salman Khan presented a BMW M5 worth Rs 1.54 crore to Sudeep. He had shared pictures and captioned, "Good always happens when u do good. @beingsalmankhan sir made me believe this line further when this surprise landed at home along with him. BMW M5.... .. a sweetest gesture. Thank u for the luv u have showered on me n my family sir. It was an honour to have worked with u n to have had u vist us. [sic]"

Coming back to their friendship, Sudeep turned good friend with Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan during the Celebrity Cricket League tournaments.

Meanwhile, Sudeep has recovered from his illness although he is still staying in his home due to Covid-19 lockdown. The multilingual actor could not host Bigg Boss Kannada 8 weekend episodes due to health issues.

Unfortunately, the show has been canceled due to the surge in Covid-19 cases and the lockdown in the state which came to effect on Monday, 10 May.