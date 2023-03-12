The perfect wedding playlist doesn't exist. Meeting the demands of all baraatis is quite a task. But finding all the right songs - right from sangeet to farewell - should be the last thing for you to worry about in the midst of other important wedding arrangements. So what's the solution?

Apple has the answer for all your wedding playlist needs. Be it dancing away in glory or enjoying some heart-filling love songs, there's a playlist for your entire wedding ceremonies. Apple Music has launched a new Super-room, titled Shaadi Mubarak, which turns you into a DJ everyone will love and enjoy.

Apple Music has celebrity-curated playlists that will make you groove with those trending super-hit numbers. From Kiara X Siddharth's wedding playlist to Armaan Malik's favourite wedding songs, Apple Music's Shaadi Mubarak has it all.

Wedding playlist on Apple Music

Kiara X Siddharth's wedding playlist: Bollywood stars Kiara Advani and Siddharth Malhotra tied the knot in February 2023 and it was the talk of the tinsel town. Now, the newly-weds are sharing a piece of their wedding celebration with the world as they curated a wedding playlist by picking a smorgasbord of upbeat songs that you just can't help dancing along with—especially at a lively shaadi.

"This shaadi season listen to the tracks that make us groove, only on Apple Music!" the couple said.

Armaan Malik's wedding love songs

You don't want to play a sad song at a wedding, no matter how soulful, relatable or good. This is why, hit play on Armaan Malik's wedding love songs playlist, which will lift the mood and set the perfect romantic ambience.

"It's a time where the atmosphere is full of love and purity, where families and friends come together to celebrate the union of two soulmates. These songs are central to the feeling of togetherness and happiness I always experience during a wedding!" Armaan Malik said of the exclusive playlist he curated for Apple Music.

DJ Chetas wedding bangers

DJ Chetas super-hit numbers are ideal to get those legs shaking. As he curates a wedding playlist, his tracks make the big occasions sparkle and how.

"Looking at people celebrate love and togetherness—and being an integral part of it—is a feeling that's very difficult to describe. Weddings bring out an emotion that's extremely pure. It's definitely my favourite time of the year," he says.

Dhavani Bhanushali's shaadi playlist

"A wedding is one of the most important moments of someone's life," shares pop star Dhvani Bhanushali. Sharing her exclusive shaadi playlist, she gathers a choice selection of tracks for the season of romantic celebrations, with club-ready bangers and well-known favourites. "I have curated some of my favourite wedding songs. Hope you enjoy them!" she says.

Different occasion calls for different playlist

A good DJ knows what song to play when, but a great DJ can transform the atmosphere with his playlist. Apple Music's Shaadi Mubarak collection has playlists for sangeet, wedding, romance, shaadi hits and shaadi travels.

Sangeet: The sangeet has become a crucial part of Indian weddings. This is where your musical and choreographically talents are displayed and you need to be at your best. Apple Music's playlist has a plethora of favourites that are guaranteed to move feet to the dance floor.

Shaadi: From Punjabi party-starters to tender meditations, the songs on Apple Music's shaadi playlist are either rooted in tradition or are popular tunes that all guests can enjoy. Set a romantic or celebratory mood whenever you want, no matter what time of year it may be.

Bollywood style: Karan Johar and Sooraj Barjatya made weddings a grand affair and the influence is seen in real weddings too. Bollywood shaadi songs can brighten any magical occasion and are perfect for a sangeet, a cocktail night and pre-nuptial parties. Put these Hindi film hits on and watch everyone head to the dance floor.

Set the mood: Marriage is synonymous with romance. Packed with popular love songs, there's a track for everyone who wants to create a romantic mood. Hit play and keep the love floating in the air.

On-the-go: Antakshari is synonymous with wedding travels, when a large group is attending the shaadi together. Here's a way to give your best and turn that popular singing game into a party with Shaadi Travels playlist curated just for that occasion.