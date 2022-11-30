Apple Music on Monday launched a new replay experience revealing 2022's top charts, in which Arijit Singh is the top artist in India whereas 'Excuses' song by AP Dhillon and Gurinder Gill is listed as the top song in the country.

"Beginning today, Apple Music subscribers can learn their top songs, artists, albums, genres, and more in a redesigned Replay experience," the company said in a statement.

Replay follows the tech giant's standard privacy throughout the experience despite the focus on data. Users' insights are never sold, shared, or utilised in promotional materials.

"When we first launched Replay, the feature became an instant fan favourite on Apple Music, and we really wanted to develop the experience further and make it even more special, personal, and unique for subscribers," said Oliver Schusser, Apple's vice president of Apple Music and Beats.

"The music we enjoy throughout the year becomes like a soundtrack, and it's really fun to be able to go back and relive those meaningful and memorable moments over again," Schusser added.

For the 169 countries and regions where Apple Music is available, Replay is localised in 39 languages.

In India, Desires and Pasoori are on top of the list of top songs, following Excuses.

There are eight Punjabi songs in the top 10 list.

Moreover, Dhillon and Pritam are at top of the top artists list in India, following Arijit Singh.

The top 10 artists list includes five Punjabi singers. Whereas, Hidden Gems leads in the top 10 albums in India.

Talking about the global lists, the Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber ended the year at No. 1 on the top songs of 2022 chart, with their collaborative song "STAY," the company said.

Whereas, 'We Don't Talk About Bruno' leads the most-read lyrics chart.

Key highlights at a glance

Top 10 Songs



Excuses - Intense, AP Dhillon, Gurinder Gill Desires - AP Dhillon, Gurinder Gill Pasoori - Ali Sethi, Shae Gill Insane - AP Dhillon, Shinda Kahlon, Gminxr, Gurinder Gill Ranjha - B. Praak, Jasleen Royal Spaceship - AP Dhillon, Shinda Kahlon, Gminxr Bijlee Bijlee - Harrdy Sandhu Tere Te - AP Dhillon, Gurinder Gill Kesariya (From "Brahmastra") - Amitabh Bhattacharya, Arijit Singh, Pritam Doobey (From "Gehraiyaan") - Lothika, OAFF, Savera, Kausar Munir

— Only 21 out of the Top 100 songs are International.

— 8 of the Top 10 songs are in Punjabi; and 36 out of the Top 100 are in Punjabi.

— 3 of the Top 10 songs are from Bollywood; 30 of the Top 100 are from Bollywood.

— AP Dhillon has sung 5 of the Top 10 songs, and 16 of the Top 100 songs.

Top 10 Artists

Arijit Singh AP Dhillon Pritam Gurinder Gill Sidhu Moose Wala A.R. Rahman Anirudh Ravichander The Weeknd Diljit Dosanjh Gminxr

— 5 of the Top 10 artists are Punjabi

— Arijit Singh is the most streamed artist again this year.

Top 10 Albums

Hidden Gems - EP - AP Dhillon Moosetape - Sidhu Moose Wala MoonChild Era - Diljit Dosanjh Kabir Singh (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) - Vishal Mishra, Akhil Sachdeva, Mithoon, Sachet-Parampara, Amaal Mallik Shershaah (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) - Vikram Montrose, Tanishk Bagchi, B. Praak, Jasleen Royal, Javed Mohsin Starboy - The Weeknd Not by Chance - AP Dhillon, Gurinder Gill, Money Musik Harry's House - Harry Styles Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) - Pritam Rockstar (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) - A. R. Rahman

— The top 3 albums are Punjabi.

— 8 of the Top 10 albums are Indian.

