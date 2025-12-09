Bollywood actors' stunning postpartum weight loss often grabs headlines, whether it's Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, or now Kiara Advani. While common people take years to shed pregnancy weight, B-town celebrities are often seen back in shape within just a few months of giving birth. Their dramatic transformations frequently surprise fans.

Six months after welcoming her first child, daughter Saraayah, Kiara Advani is back on set shooting for her next film or maybe an ad film. On Monday, Kiara made her first public appearance and interacted with the paparazzi. She looked stunning and stylish in short denims and a jacket that she wore off her shoulders, flaunting her shoulders and collarbones.

Kiara's weight loss and chubbier look grab social media attention

She greeted the paps with a smile, and when asked about her daughter, Kiara beamed with joy and shared that she is doing well.

However, it was Kiara's noticeable weight gain and her healthier look, while many were also impressed that she lost weight and didn't put on much weight.

A user asked, "She looks on a chubbier side.."

Another said, "Did she ever gain weight?"

The third one asked, "Her healthier and chubbier look suits her."

Many also pointed out that she appears to have added veneers to her teeth.

Take a look:

Kiara also took to Instagram and shared a photo of her happy, shiny feet with golden footwear and captioned the post as, "Next chapter, more fire. Let's do this..."

Kiara and her husband, actor Sidharth Malhotra, welcomed their baby girl in July this year. They chose to keep the early days of parenthood private. Recently, however, the couple finally revealed their daughter's name, Saraayah Malhotra, through a tender Instagram post that melted hearts across the internet.

Kiara last appeared in War 2, and she is heading into a stacked year. She stars in Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups alongside Yash and Nayanthara.

The new poster of Yash's Toxic was dropped today.