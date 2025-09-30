Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra welcomed their baby girl in July this year. The couple has been basking in the happiness of their new parenthood. Amid all this, a social media page shared an old statement made by Kiara, which left the new mommy upset. Kiara didn't mince her words in firing back at the page.

What the page said

The page picked up an old statement by the 'War' actress where she had said that she wanted Bebo's qualities in her future daughter. "Kiara Advani wants her daughter to have Kareena Kapoor's qualities. She and Sidharth recently welcomed a baby girl," the Bolly Masala page wrote.

What Kiara said

Reacting to the clip, Kiara said that it was said during the shoot of Good Newzz where Kareena Kapoor was also a part of the film. "This was said during the promotions of our film Good Newwz. Kindly stop putting old interviews out of context," she wrote, setting the record straight.

Reddit reacts

Now, Reddit has also jumped into the conversation.

"Kiara Advani says she doesn't want her child to have Kareena Kapoors qualities," a Reddit user wrote.

"Kiara would want a girl like Kiara or her husband Sid. Why would anyone want their kid to be like a random Bollywood weirdo? Ppl need to understand that kids are precious and have a identity of their own, throwing random ppls and telling them to be like them is so massy and NOT classy," another Reddit user opined.

"Now pages will write, Kiara vs. Kareena; Kiara doesn't want Kareena's qualities in her child," one more comment read.

"I'm struggling to figure out what the right context is. Lol. Anyway, celebrities talk a lot of nonsense during promotions," another one of the comments read.