Actor Kiara Advani is soon set to embrace motherhood, but the mom-to-be is still busy shooting for her upcoming projects and promoting her films slated for release in the coming months.

On Tuesday, May 20, Kiara took to her social media to drop the teaser of her upcoming action flick War 2, which also stars Jr. NTR and Hrithik Roshan. As soon as the teaser was released, netizens went berserk seeing Kiara flaunting her curves and looking smoking hot in a bikini.

Despite fans going gaga over Hrithik and Jr. NTR's intense face-off and high-octane action sequences, it was Kiara's bikini appearance that stole the spotlight and grabbed headlines.

Just as Kiara is preparing to embrace parenthood for the first time, she has also donned a bikini onscreen for the first time.

With so many firsts in her life, Kiara shared a special post on social media, listing her "firsts" and thanking fans for the overwhelming love she's receiving for her bold and stunning look in the War 2 teaser.

The actor, along with the video, wrote, "Lots of firsts in this. First YRF film (emotional face emoji). First action film (female police officer emoji). First with these two amazing heroes (fire emoji). First collaboration with Ayan (clapper board emoji). And of course, first bikini shot (mermaid emoji)."

In the viral clip, Kiara is seen walking in an olive green bikini, with her hair left open. Since the shoot was done well before her pregnancy, her baby bump is not visible.

From Baby Bump to Bikini

Kiara recently made her debut at the Met Gala, where she proudly flaunted her baby bump. The actor wore a custom couture gown designed by Gaurav Gupta. The ensemble featured a sculpted gold breastplate adorned with crystals and tiny ghungroos, a symbolic nod to motherhood. The gown also included a delicate chain linking two hearts, representing the umbilical cord, perfectly aligning with the event's theme, "Tailored for You."