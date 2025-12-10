Kiara Advani is painting the town orange and how! The new mommy shared pictures from her 'Mamas night out' and left her fans enchanted. Kiara flaunted her dazzling smile and radiant smile as she posed in a body-hugging outfit. The diva seems to have lost all her pregnancy weight and looked striking in her latest pictures.

Kiara's night out

Kiara and Sidharth Malhotra welcomed their baby girl - Saraayah - back in July 2025. Advani shared several pictures flaunting her enviable figure and wrote, "Mamas night out". Advani broke her social media break with this picture of herself and fans couldn't stop themselves from saying "She's back". The orange off-shoulder outfit paired with minimal makeup and a choker made the actress look uber glamorous.

Social media hibernation

Kiara had stayed away from sharing her own pictures on social media ever since she welcomed her baby girl into the world. Though she did share a couple of pictures on Diwali with Sidharth Malhotra, her social media is now being dominated by her little girl. However, with this post, the 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' actress has broken her social media hibernation.

Kiara and Sidharth named their daughter – Saraayah. "From our prayers, to our arms our divine blessing, our princess, Saraayah Malhotra," the couple had written. Saraayah is a Hebrew name meaning "God's Princess.

Sid on fatherhood

Sidharth, in a recent interview, had spoken about his daughter. He had said, "Waking up with her stretching. Life has definitely changed for the better ever since I became a girl dad. She's in her best phase right now. I have never lost so many arguments to someone who can't speak. I realised that I am no longer the hero of the house; she's the superstar."

"Men always talk about courage, grit and strength. But women demonstrate all those when they become mothers. I saw her go through hormonal and physical changes during pregnancy, and then become the superhero that she is today. I am contributing in the little ways I can by changing diapers, clicking photos, and keeping a happy environment," he added.