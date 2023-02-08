Newly wedded Bollywood couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were papped at Jaisalmer airport as they leave for Delhi. Reportedly, the couple will host a reception for their extended family and loved ones on February 9 in Delhi. Following this, the couple will also host a reception for the media and film fraternity in Mumbai on February 12, 2023.

Newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani pose for paparazzi at Jaisalmer airport

The newlywed couple made their first public appearance as husband and wife at the Jaisalmer airport as they jetted off to Sidharth's residence in New Delhi.

The couple beamed with joy as they greeted and waved for the photogs. The media and fans thronged the newlyweds at the airports. However, the couple was all smiles as they stood for a few minutes and posed for the shutterbugs.

Husband Sidharth Malhotra was protective of wifey Kiara and held her close as they got out of the car.

Airport fashion

The couple was twinning in shades of black and looked beautiful as ever. Kiara wore an all-black outfit with a black, white and grey printed shawl. While Sidharth opted for a white tee, black leather jacket and blue denim.

Kiara, as the newly minted bride, looks radiant as she wore a mangal sutra, chooda (bangles worn by newlywed) and sindoor (vermilion).

Paparazzo has shared the videos and pictures of Sid and Kiara from the airport

As per reports in India today, "The couple has booked a chartered flight and are expected to land in the National Capital at around 5:30 pm."

Sidharth and Kiara's family members were also spotted at the Jaisalmer airport as they jet off to Delhi

Manish Malhotra papped at the airport

Kiara and Sidharth exude elegance in dreamy wedding pictures

The couple tied the knot on February 7, 2023, in the presence of their close friends and family at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Hours after getting married the couple dropped their adorable picture as husband and wife from the mandap.

The couple took to their respective Instagram handles and captioned the photos, "Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai. We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead (sic)."

See the post here:

Guest List

The wedding was an intimate affair as just a handful of close friends and family members attended their marriage. The guest list included Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal, Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput and Juhi Chawla, Manish Malhotra.

Yesterday, Juhi updated her Insta family by dropping pictures from a flight on her Instagram stories and wrote, "#SidKiara". Also, she interacted with the media stationed outside Jaisalmer airport and said, "Main to shaadi attend karne jaa rahi hun. Unko humari blessings hai, bohot hi sundar Jodi hai Kiara aur Sidharth ki (I'm going to attend the wedding. Kiara and Sidharth are most beautiful couple),"

Meanwhile, Kiara and Sidharth fell in love on the sets of Shershaah.