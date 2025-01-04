After ruling Bollywood, Kiara Advani is set to make her debut in South Indian cinema with the Ram Charan starrer Game Changer. The actress is currently busy promoting the film alongside Ram Charan.

The makers released the trailer on January 2, 2025. On the same day, Ram Charan, along with other cast members, held a press conference in Mumbai. However, Kiara Advani was notably absent from the event, sparking reports that she had been hospitalized and was unable to attend the Game Changer press meet.

Is Kiara Advani hospitalised?

During the event, fans and media were informed that Kiara Advani could not attend as she was unwell. However, no specific details regarding her illness were disclosed, leaving fans concerned and speculating about her health.

Kiara Advani's team breaks silence on actor's absence from press conference

As the news went viral, Kiara's team stepped in to clarify the situation, releasing an official statement: "Kiara Advani has not been hospitalized. She has been advised to rest due to exertion as she has been working non-stop."

Earlier on Saturday, several media outlets had reported that Kiara was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai that morning. However, her spokesperson quickly dismissed the rumours and confirmed that she was only taking a break to recuperate.

About Game Changer

In December 2024, Kiara shared her experience filming a challenging song sequence for the movie. She revealed that the sequence, titled Dhop, took an extensive 13-day schedule to shoot. In a social media post, she shared a behind-the-scenes video of her rehearsals for the song, expressing her excitement and admiration for the production team.

Her caption read: "Here's a sneak peek of my first day at rehearsals for Game Changer. We started the film with the shoot of the song Dhop, beautifully conceptualized by @shanmughamshankar Sir.

It was the first time I shot a movie song for 13 days on a set that made me feel like I was in Disneyland (can't wait for you guys to see it in cinemas soon). I remember seeing @alwaysjani master's choreography and thinking, 'How are we going to do this?' But that's the beauty of our job—always learning something new.

Is it dubstep, classical, robotic, or hip-hop? You can answer that in the comments below. It's always fun matching steps with the extremely talented @alwaysramcharan!

With @musicthamann giving us these unique beats, we were all hooked. What a wonderful team I got to work with for this song, from @manishmalhotra05's fantastical costumes to @mehakoberoi's stunning hair and makeup. Let's just say I had a blast! Will share more BTS moments soon!"