Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra has a huge fandom and girls go gaga over him for his looks and acting prowess. Millions of hearts broke when Sidharth married Kiara last year. The couple never fails to give marriage goals and are often spotted together. The truly, madly, deeply in love couple often take to social media and share candid pictures from their marital life and also from their professional front.

Fan Claims Getting Duped Of Rs 50 Lakh

Recently, an ardent fan named Minoo Vasudevan, claimed that the admin of the actor's fan page duped her of Rs 50 lakh. She also revealed that Kiara Advani doing 'black magic' on him.

She stated that the admins Aliza and Husna Parveen, also told her that Kiara Advani was the reason for Sidharth's problems. She stated, "Kiara forced him to marry her by threatening to kill his family."

The fan went on to reveal, "The fake Deepak and I negotiated a weekly rate of 1000 INR/weekly to get inside info of him (Sidharth). I paid them weekly charges to get inside info & speak with Sid," she stated, adding, "I also handed Sid a 500 INR bonus so we could talk but I soon understood that this wasn't the genuine Sid."

The fan also claimed, "Honestly, my money was stolen for the wrong reasons... I DO want it back. I know I initially claimed not to, but Sid... Please ask these women to repay the money that was stolen, if at all feasible. More than anything, I want justice served for each and every innocent fan that these ladies have deceived in Sidharth Malhotra's name."

Soon after this incident surfaced on the internet, Sidharth Malhotra took to his official social media handle and released a statement in which he reacted to the fraudulent activities.

To all my fans. pic.twitter.com/XOIj65NQFp — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) July 3, 2024

He said, "It has been brought to my attention that certain fraudulent activities/scams have been circulating on various social media platforms, allegedly claiming to be associated with or in relation to me, my family and people claiming to be my fans and seeking money."

He added, "I want to assure everyone reading this that neither I nor my family or team support any of this. I urge all of you to exercise caution when dealing with such matters. If you receive any suspicious requests, report them to the appropriate authorities and avoid spreading false information."

He concluded by stating, "My fans have always been my biggest strength and your trust and safety are my top priorities. Big Love and Hug!"

Work Front

Sidharth was last seen in Yodha, which tanked miserably at the box office. He also became a part of Rohit Shetty's cop universe as he played the lead in the web series, Indian Police Force. The actor is yet to announce his future projects.