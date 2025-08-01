Bollywood actor Kiara Advani, who recently welcomed her first child, a baby girl, with husband Sidharth Malhotra, celebrated her 34th birthday on Thursday, July 31, 2025.

The actress had an intimate birthday celebration with her family and newborn daughter. To mark the occasion, Sidharth ordered a beautiful white cake featuring a figure of a mother hugging her child.

The cake had "Happy Birthday Ki, Wonderful Mama!" written on it with gold.

Kiara shared a heartfelt note on social media, writing, "My most special birthday. Surrounded by the loves of my life — my baby, my husband, and my parents, with both our songs playing on repeat as we step into this wonderful year ahead. Feeling incredibly grateful and blessed. Thank you all for your kind wishes."

On Thursday, Sidharth also shared a stunning photo of Kiara dressed in pink, exuding strong Barbiecore vibes. He captioned it, "My favourite face, in any place. Happy Birthday, love."

Since stepping into motherhood, Kiara has kept a low profile, avoiding the paparazzi and staying away from social media.

The couple is currently enjoying the buzz around their upcoming projects. The first song from War 2, titled "Aavan Jaavan," featuring Kiara Advani and Hrithik Roshan, was recently released on social media. The film is slated for release on August 14. Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra will be seen opposite Janhvi Kapoor in Param Sundari, which is set to hit theatres on August 29.

Kiara and Sidharth announced their pregnancy earlier this year and welcomed their daughter on July 15. The couple tied the knot in a dreamy ceremony in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, in 2023. Their love story began in 2020 and blossomed both on and off the screen.