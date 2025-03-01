From Kiara Advani to Athiya Shetty: Baby Bump Photos of celebs who will welcome their Babies in 2025

Congratulations are in order for many as this year is filled with good news and joyful moments for celebrities, with several embracing parenthood. From Kiara Advani to Athiya Shetty, many stars are set to welcome their little ones.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra

On Friday, Kiara Advani took to social media to announce her first pregnancy. The couple shared an adorable photo featuring a pair of tiny knitted socks.

As soon as they shared the news, congratulatory messages poured in. Along with the picture of them holding the crocheted socks, the couple wrote, "The greatest gift of our lives—coming soon." The post quickly went viral, attracting heartfelt wishes from fans and fellow celebrities.

Sidharth's Student of the Year co-star Alia Bhatt sent love to the couple, dropping several red heart emojis. Ishaan Khatter commented, "Congrats, guys! And bless up, lil one! Safe journey." Samantha Ruth Prabhu excitedly wrote, "Omg, congratulations!"

Athiya Shetty, who is also expecting her first child with husband KL Rahul, responded with a red heart and evil-eye emoji, while Kareena Kapoor Khan commented, "The best time is coming soon! God bless you, gorgeous humans."

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty

Suniel Shetty's daughter, Athiya Shetty, and cricketer KL Rahul are also preparing to welcome their first child.

In November last year, the couple announced their pregnancy on social media. On Friday, February 28, 2025, soon-to-be grandfather Suniel Shetty expressed his excitement about the new addition to the family and even hinted at the expected due date.

Speaking with Hindustan Times, Suniel Shetty was asked about their dinner table conversations. The elated actor shared, "Right now, it's all about the grandchild. There's no other conversation, and we don't want any other conversation. We're just looking forward to meeting the baby in April."

He added, "I see Athiya, and she looks the most beautiful she ever has."

Ileana D'Cruz Expecting Again

Ileana D'Cruz has announced that she is expecting her second child with husband Michael Dolan. The actress subtly revealed the news through an Instagram post.

On Wednesday, Ileana shared a photo carousel from her Goa trip last month, including pictures of her husband Michael, their son Koa, director Karishma Kohli, her sister Samira D'Cruz, and actress Anya Singh.

Captioning the post, she wrote, "What a crazy trip back to the Bay and Goa. Snippets from the last month."

Ileana and Michael Dolan got married in an intimate ceremony in 2023. The actress surprised everyone when she announced her first pregnancy in April 2023, sharing a photo of a onesie on Instagram with the caption, "Coming soon. Can't wait to meet you, my little darling."

Amy Jackson

Amy Jackson and her fiancé, Gossip Girl actor Ed Westwick, announced in October 2024 that they were expecting their first child together. They shared a series of photos with the caption, "Mum & Dad."

Recently, Amy took to Instagram to share stunning pictures from her babymoon at a wilderness reserve. She playfully captioned the post, "Can't really call it 'skinny dipping' at this point," referring to her pregnancy curves. In the pictures, she confidently flaunted her baby bump in a bold and risqué nude bikini.

This will be Amy Jackson's second child. She already has a five-year-old son, Andreas, from her previous relationship with George Panayiotou.