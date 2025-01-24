Congratulations are in order for Bollywood actor Amy Jackson, as she is expecting her first child with her husband, actor Ed Westwick, this year. Taking to social media in October 2024, Amy announced her pregnancy with an adorable post featuring herself and Ed.

Amy is currently on a babymoon with Ed Westwick, enjoying her pre-motherhood journey as she prepares to embark on this new chapter in her life in the coming months.

She recently took to her Instagram handle to share a series of stunning pictures from her vacation at a wilderness reserve. She captioned the post, "Can't really call it 'skinny dipping' at this point," playfully referring to her pregnancy curves. In the pictures, the actor flaunted her baby bump in a bold and risqué nude bikini.

However, netizens had mixed reactions, with some expressing disapproval of Amy's bold bikini pictures flaunting her baby bump.

A user mentioned, "What do you Wana show loosing your self respect.."

Another mentioned, "Why are people just promoting..?"

Amy Jackson's Personal Life

Amy Jackson had earlier dated hotelier George Panayiotou, the son of English-Cypriot businessman Andreas Panayiotou since December 2015. George proposed to her in 2019.

On January 1, 2019, Amy Jackson shared a photo with George Panayiotou and announced her engagement. But after deleting pictures of her fiancée from her Instagram, it sparked break-up rumours.

Amy Jackson and her fiancé George Panayiotou welcomed a baby boy in September 2019. They named him Andreas Panayiotou after George's father. The two were supposed to get married in early 2020 but parted ways before that.

Amy Jackson's work front

Amy Jackson was last seen in the film Crackk. The action thriller also stars Vidyut Jammwal, Arjun Rampal and Nora Fatehi in the lead roles. Helmed by Aditya Datt, the action thriller is the journey of a man from the slums of Mumbai "to the world of extreme underground sports". It is presented by Reliance Entertainment and produced by Action Hero Films & PZ Pictures, produced by Vidyut Jammwal, Parag Sanghvi, and Action Hero Films & Team, co-produced by Adi Sharmaa and Aditya Chowksey.