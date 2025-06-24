Bollywood actress Kiara Advani is all set to embrace motherhood and is currently on maternity leave. Despite her pregnancy, she was recently spotted shooting for War 2 and Toxic. During her break, Kiara has been actively reading scripts and shortlisting projects she plans to take up post-delivery.

Several reports suggest that Kiara has been approached to portray the late legendary actress Meena Kumari in her official biopic. According to media reports in Pinkvilla and Filmfare, Kiara is close to signing on the dotted line.

Earlier, Kriti Sanon was also reportedly in talks for the role, but recent updates strongly suggest that Kiara is now the frontrunner.

As news of Kiara being approached for the role went viral, netizens shared mixed reactions online.

One user wrote, "She doesn't look like Meena Kumari..."

Another commented, "Kis angle se? Is her PR pushing a new narrative to get her the role?"

A third remarked, "Imagine disrespecting Meena Kumari like this... may her soul rest in peace."

And another added, "From which angle? Definitely no."

Who was Meena Kumari?

Meena Kumari, born Mahjabeen Bano, remains a timeless icon in Indian cinema. She was one of the most successful and critically-acclaimed actresses in Hindi film history. She earned the title Tragedy Queen for her emotionally intense and dramatic roles.

Over a two-decade-long career, she delivered memorable performances in films like Baiju Bawra, Parineeta, Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam, Kaajal, and Pakeezah. She won four Filmfare Best Actress Awards before her untimely death at the age of 38.

The rights to Meena Kumari's life story have been acquired by filmmaker Sidharth P. Malhotra in collaboration with Saregama and the Amrohi family. Notably, the family of Kamal Amrohi—Meena Kumari's husband and a celebrated filmmaker- is backing the biopic, adding authenticity and significant buzz to the project.

Kiara announced her pregnancy in February this year with her husband, Sidharth Malhotra. While the couple has not disclosed a due date, their baby is expected to arrive in the winter.