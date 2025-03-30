The internet is abuzz with the Ghibli image trend since March 27. Social media users have flocked to various AI tools and portals, trying their hand at converting their images into Ghibli-style art. Not just users, even celebrities are captivated by this latest trend.

Several fan pages dedicated to celebrities have created Ghibli-style images of their favorite stars, including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra and more.

Recently, a Ghibli studio-style image of Ranbir Kapoor, along with his daughter Raha Kapoor and wife Alia Bhatt, went viral on social media.

A fan account of Ranbir Kapoor generated a Ghibli studio-style photo of the actor with his daughter, Raha. The photo is from Christmas 2024, when Ranbir, Alia, and their daughter attended the annual lunch at Kunal Kapoor's residence.

Additionally, a fan created a Ghibli-style animation of a photo of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor from Aadar Jain's recent wedding ceremony.

The next celebrities to join the Ghibli-style trend are Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha. The actress took to Instagram on Saturday to share five Ghibli-style photos with her husband and AAP leader Raghav Chadha.

Parineeti transformed her wedding photos into Ghibli-style images. In one photo, Raghav is seen kissing her forehead. Another depicts her in a pink-colored suit on Karva Chauth, walking hand-in-hand with Raghav. In a third picture, Raghav can be seen praying alongside his wife.

Raghav Chadha also joined the trend, sharing a Ghibli-style photo of himself and Parineeti at a stadium. Captioning the post, he wrote, "We have also been bitten by the Ghibli bug."

Soon-to-be mom Kiara Advani took to social media to share an Instagram post featuring an edited still from Shershaah.

The picture is inspired by the song Raataan Lambiyan, sung by Asees Kaur and Jubin Nautiyal.

MS Dhoni and King Kohli take over the Ghibli Trend!

Fans have also created AI-generated Studio Ghibli-style art featuring cricket legends MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli.

On March 28, 2025, during the RCB vs. CSK match, Virat's RCB secured a victory. After the game, Kohli and Dhoni shared a heartwarming moment—exchanging a hug and chatting as the players walked off the field.

In case you have missed the trend, here's how you can hop on and create your own trending Ghibli-style images.

It's never too late to make one!

Ghibli-style images are exclusively available on ChatGPT Plus, Pro, Team, and Select subscription tiers.

ChatGPT only allows a maximum of three animated images to free users.

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to create unlimited Ghibli-style images for free:

Ghibli-style images via Gemini for a new image

1. Go to the Gemini AI platform and login.

2. In a chat box, give a brief description of the image you want to create.

3. Submit your prompt.

4. AI will generate an image, and you can post it online.

Ghibli-style images via Grok to convert your image

1. Visit the Grok website or app.

2. Upload your image by clicking on the paper clip icon.

3. Ask the AI to 'Ghiblify' the image.

4. A Ghibli-style image will be generated, and if you are unsatisfied, you can also edit the image.

Other than these two, people can also look for third-party platforms such as DeepAI, Craiyon, and Playground AI. Just upload a picture with a detailed prompt of what you've envisioned or insert your picture and prompt the app to convert it into Studio Ghibli style.

What is Studio Ghibli?

Studio Ghibli is a Japanese animation company known for its high-quality animation and powerful storytelling. Founded by Hayao Miyazaki, the studio is known for its acclaimed animated films such as Spirited Away, My Neighbor Totoro and Kiki's Delivery Service among others.

