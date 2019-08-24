Kia Motors, the Korean carmaker, is investing massively in India to create a benchmark in the market with its Seltos. The SUV launched on August 23 in Bengaluru was introduced to the market at a very competitive price point.

The launch of Seltos with its base variant priced at Rs 9.6 lakh (ex-showroom) and reaching up to Rs 16 lakh for its GT-models has eased the breath of the enthusiasts waiting for the company to declare its price amid a host of floating rumours. The company's decision of placing the SUV below the Rs 10 lakh range is the major attraction for the car enthusiasts.

Kia's Seltos launched eight variants namely HTE for Rs 9.69 lakh(Petrol) and Rs 9.99 lakh (Diesel) , HTK for Rs 9.99 lakh (Petrol) and Rs 11.19 lakh (Diesel), HTK Plus for Rs 11.19 lakh (Petrol) and Rs 12.19 lakh (Diesel), HTX for Rs 12.79 lakh (Petrol) and Rs 13.79 lakh (Diesel), HTX Plus for Rs14.99 lakh (Diesel) under the Tech Line and GTK for Rs 13.49 lakh , GTX for Rs 14.99 lakh, GTX Plus for Rs 15.99 lakh under the GT Line. The company will be releasing the badass in eight monotone shades and five dual-tone shades. The colour variants are as follows:

Monotone Colour Variants: Intense Red, Aurora Black Pearl, Glacier White Pearl, Punchy Orange, Intelligency Blue, Gravity Gray, Steel Silver, and Clear White Dual Tone Colour Variants: Intense Red with Aurora Black Pearl, Steel Silver with Aurora Black Pearl, Glacier White Pearl with Aurora Black Pearl, Steel Silver with punchy Orange, and Glacier White Pearl with Punchy Orange

Production and Pre-booking

Seltos being one of the most affordable launches in the SUV vertical has gained a lot of attraction from the people. Manohar Bhat, the vice president and head of marketing at Kia, said that the company has already got about 32,833 pre-booking orders. So we can find that the company has already built a massive craze for the badass.

Bhat also claimed that the company has a production unit capable enough to produce three lakh beasts annually and is working on the pre-booked requirements. He added the company has already produced 5,000 units and the delivery process has started from August 22, soon after the badass was launched in Mumbai.

The company claims that Kia is the only company in India to launch all its models with the BS6 engines competing against the car manufacturers with the BS4 engines within the same price bracket.

Key Features:

Seltos is a heavily crafted monster, designed specifically for the Indian market, considering the needs of style as well as performance within an affordable price bracket. It comes with a unique exterior design sporting a well crafted 3D front grill lighted with full led eyebrow headlamps with heartbeat DRLs. The complete front section gives an eye-shaped chrome white light look.

The SUV comes with a full-body muscular cut and the structure continues to merge at the boot light. The tail lamps showcase similar eyebrow shaped heartbeat shaped led above a bulged out muffler design exhaust vent. The boot hosts a massive capacity of more than 400 litres with a spare tyre underneath its hood.

Coming to the interior designs, the car sports the most unique bottom-flat steering wheel embedded to the leather-cum-plastic dash board. The two-step recliner seats have a unique ventilation system integrated to them and provide an amazing bowel swing for the users. The dashboard sports a 10-inch full touch screen for navigation and 360-degree camera view. It also allows full connectivity with iPhones and Androids. A climate control set-up is placed just below the display and manages the interior temperature of the SUV.

Unique Features:

Seltos is the first car in India to host an inbuilt air purification system embedded in the car. It not only cleans the car but also shows the levels of toxicity in the air available in the car.

The car comes with Bose's 8 speaker system to produce immersive sounds, with four speakers on the sides, one on the dashboard, two tweeters, and one subwoofer over the boot. The speakers sport the dynamic speed compensation technology.

The SUV has focused primarily on the safety and comfort of the users. Packed with six airbags and all-wheel disk brakes, it provides relief to drive safely in a muscle car.

Kia Seltos is equipped with UVO connect, an advanced connected car technology which offers a series of safety and convenience features. It allows drivers to use AI voice command, safety alert, auto collision notification, SOS-emergency assistant and more. There are other features like remote engine start and stop, remotely operated air purifier and in-car air quality monitor. There are 3 smart features, which give an enhanced driving experience and convenience.

Kia has gone overboard to provide premium features like the wireless charger with cooling function for the devices for a futuristic experience for its users. It also integrates features like smart 8.0 HUD that displays info by minimising the driver's line of sight. Kia has installed a 360-degree camera with a blind view monitor (BVW) and driving rearview monitor (DRVM) to avoid unexpected incidents.

Thus, Seltos is a good option for enthusiasts longing for a muscle car with unique design and safety. Considering the Indian mass solely depending on their auto for mileage and low maintenance, here is the best choice with a foreign branding.

The aggressive pricing by Kia has also made the monster stand above some of the top-selling competitors like Hyundai Creta, MG Hector, Tata Harrier, Mahindra XUV500 and Maruti Suzuki XL6 within the sub-Rs 15 lakh range.