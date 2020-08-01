Kia Motors has announced that it became the first car manufacturer to achieve the "quickest one-lakh-sales" milestone in India (for a new entrant). It achieved this landmark in just eleven months since the launch of its debut car (Kia Seltos) last year. Kia Motors registered sales of 97,745 units of the Seltos and 3,614 of the Carnival (launched in February 2020) to cross the cumulative one lakh figure.

In fact, Kia claims that within just two months of the Seltos launch (August 2019), it emerged as the highest-selling SUV in the segment and marked Kia Motors entry in the esteemed list of top five carmakers in India.

Kia says that over the course of these eleven months, it consistently delivered on all fronts, right from ensuring best-in-class product quality to setting up a robust network and delivering seamless customer experience.

Kia attributes this achievement to its customers who, it says, continue to show faith in its products. The company also says that besides focussing on adding more customers to the Kia family, it continually ensures to take care of the safety and wellness of its existing customers as well. It introduced 'Kia Care' campaign that's aimed at providing comprehensive safety measures to regulate hygiene checks across three major levels: Vehicle Safety, Network Safety and Customer Safety.

Most crucially though, Kia claims that even amidst the global pandemic, it has ensured timely delivery of vehicles to its customers and stayed on track to deliver a resilient performance in the months of May and June 2020. According to Kia, it has already put 50,000 connected cars on Indian roads, making it the country's leading connected-car company. In June, it had also launched the refreshed Seltos with 50+ UVO connected car features, among other additions.

The Kia Seltos is available in 16 variants and the prices range between Rs 9.89 lakh to Rs 17.34 lakh. The Kia Carnival is available in five trims and the prices range between Rs 24.95 lakh to Rs 33.95 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.