Kia Grand Carnival MPV spotted in Gurgaon

Premium MPV is offered in 7 seat, 8 seat and 11 seat formats globally

Grand Carnival draws power from a 200hp, 2.2-litre diesel engine

South Korean carmaker Kia Motors made a grand entry to India at the Auto Expo 2018 in February. The sister brand of Hyundai showcased a total of 16 international models at India's biennial auto show at Greater Noida. The company will start sales in India in 2019 while it is still tight-lipped about the car models they are planning to launch here apart from an SUV based on the SP Concept.

Meanwhile, a unit of the Kia Motors' Grand Carnival MPV has been spotted testing on the public roads. Though it is too early to say that the Grand Carnival is India-bound, the MPV gained a lot of public attention at Kia Motors stall at the Auto Expo. The response may have prompted Kia Motors to work on bringing the Grand Carnival MPV.

The Grand Carnival spied was reportedly plying on the roads of Gurgaon. Draped in white shade, the premium MPV was spotted sans camouflage as well. If Kia Motors decides to bring the Grand Carnival in India, it is expected to pose a challenge against the most popular MPV in India, Toyota Innova Crysta.

Having said that, the Kia MPV will be significantly bigger than the Innova Crysta. The MPV is 5,115mm long, 1,985mm wide and 1,755mm in height, which makes it longer and wider than the Innova Crysta that measures length, width and height at 4,735mm, 1,830mm, and 1,795mm, respectively. The Grand Carnival is offered in 7 seat, 8 seat and 11 seat formats globally. It remains to be seen which seating configuration India-spec model will get.

The Grand Carnival will draw power from a 200hp, 2.2-litre diesel engine mated to a six-speed automatic gearbox. The MPV is feature packed and flaunts a dual sunroof, three-zone AC, multiple USB charging points, front and curtain airbags, rear cross-traffic alert and others.

Kia SP Concept

Kia Motors India will kickstart India sales with the SP Concept based SUV which is expected to be named the Trazor. The concept gets typical SUV character with a boxy design and bold stance. It gets Kia's signature 'Tiger nose' grille, clamshell bonnet, bigger tires, Hyundai Creta like tail lamps and chrome beading between them. The production-spec SUV is also expected to carry the flashy design bits of the concept.

Image source: Gaadiwaadi