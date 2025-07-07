Khushi Mukherjee has been grabbing the limelight for her risqué outfits. The model-turned-actress often faces heat on social media for her daring choice of clothes. However, not the one to back down, she silences trolls by serving one bold look after the other.

International Business Times, sat down with the actress to talk about her bold outfits, dealing with trolls, her fashion sense and lots more.

First things first, how do you get the confidence to carry such bold outfits every time you step out?

I have always liked wearing something different, something unique. I just love wearing short clothes. Since childhood, Hollywood actresses and their dressing style has inspired me. I have loved Paris Hilton and her fashion sense since I was a kid. I also had her bag and Hilton inspired dolls. I take inspiration from them and also, it's just the way I am.

Are you aware of the hate and negativity spewed on you on social media for your choice of clothing?

My simple answer is - My body, my choice. How can someone else decide what I should wear and what I shouldn't. I don't give that right to anyone to dictate how I dress up. Don't I have the freedom to choose my own clothes? When I was a kid, I couldn't wear what I wanted because of society and what others would think or say. But now I am an adult. I can choose and I have the right to choose what is good for me and how I want to dress myself.

Despite people saying negative things about you on social media, you enjoy a massive social media following. Would you call it double standards of society?

I won't really call it double standards but yes, there are people who support me but don't want to do it openly. They fear the backlash and thus quietly support me. But there are many who feel whatever I am doing is right and stand by me.

There has been quite some chatter on why you say no to paparazzi from clicking pictures from a certain angle, when you step out to flaunt your curves in those bold and daring outfits?

See, I do realize I am an actress and I influence a lot of people. So, I have to mindful of that along with my own fashion choices. Secondly, I also need to make sure that the dresses I wear and how I get clicked shouldn't ruin the beauty of those outfits. Sometimes, I don't want to flash out my undergarments or a body part and thus, I request the paps to take pictures only from a certain angle.

How do you react to the backlash, trolling and the hate? Does it ever get to you?

Like any normal human being, of course, I do feel bad when people insensitively comment about my religion or say something nasty about my parents. My father is no more so when people drag him in between then it is very hurtful. But, that's the price you have to pay for being a public figure. I have to accept the love and the hate, both.

What's your idea of fashion?