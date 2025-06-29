Social media influencer and Splitsvilla fame Khushi Mukherjee has set Instagram ablaze with her bold and risqué fashion choices. Khushi is known for her daring sartorial choices and also often faced criticism for appearing in public wearing skimpy outfits. Her revealing outfits have frequently sparked controversy, with even random passersby urging her to dress more "decently."

Once again, Khushi stirred the internet with her bold attire. On Friday, she was seen wearing a black outfit featuring a thigh-high slit and a butt-revealing design. Her outfit did not sit well with netizens and even drew criticism from a section of celebrities.

In the video, Falaq said, "Hi everyone. Toh pichle baar aap sabko yaad hoga maine ek didi ke upar video banayi thi, yaha pe na baat bahot zyada didi se aage jaa chuki hai. It is not about any XYZ person. It is something jo main government se puchna chahti ho ke stray dogs ke upar itna udham mach jata hai, penalties, hum log khaana nahi khila sakte, log objection lete hai...

(Hi everyone. You all might remember last time I made a video on a sister, and now the matter has gone beyond her. This is not about any XYZ person. This is something I want to ask the government: why is there so much fuss created over stray dogs, like penalties, we cannot feed them, and people take objections.)"

She further said, "Iss tarah ka kuch pehenke agar sadak par nikal rahe hai toh uspe objection kyu nahi utha rahi hai government. Media jo inko cover kar rahe hai, aur aise logo pe jo cover ho rahe hai, aise logon pe penalty kyu nahi hai? Mujhe yeh janna hai. So, jitne log yaha pe baithe hue hai, help me out, tag authorities, and I want the answer now ke yeh sahi hai, aur agar yeh sahi hai toh stray dogs ko khaana khilane pe koi aawaz naa uthaaye. Agar nang pane mein aawaz nahi uthrahi, toh bachcho ko khaane khilane mein aawaz naa uthan.."

(If people are coming out on the streets wearing something like this, why is the government not objecting to it? The media is covering them, and why is there no penalty on such people who are being covered? I want to know this. So, all those people who are sitting here, help me out, tag the authorities, and I want the answer now, that if this is right, then do not raise your voice against feeding stray dogs. If you do not raise your voice against being naked, then do not raise your voice against feeding children)."

Last month, Khushi found herself in an awkward situation when an elderly man nearby made a distasteful remark, alleging that she wasn't wearing any innerwear.

In response, Khushi didn't hold back. Speaking to Viral Bollywood, she said, "Kya aapne dekha tha ki maine chaddi pehni thi ya nahi? Of course, koi chaddi ke bahar toh nahi nikalega, right? Maine thong pehni thi, aur maine uski strip upar karke rakhi thi."

("Did you see whether I was wearing underwear or not? Of course, no one's going to expose it deliberately, right? I was wearing a thong, and I had pulled its strap up.")

She further added that while many assumed she felt uncomfortable, she wasn't. Khushi explained that she was fully aware her legs, arms, and other parts of her body were visible, and emphasised that she knows exactly what should be shown and what shouldn't.