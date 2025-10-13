Diwali festivities have officially begun in B-Town! With just a week left for the festival of lights, Bollywood celebs have started hosting Diwali bashes in full swing. The first star-studded celebration of the season was hosted by ace designer Manish Malhotra at his Mumbai residence on Sunday night.

Who's who of Bollywood attended the grand bash, upping the glam quotient with their stunning festive looks. With bling, glitz, gloss, and shine as the theme, most celebs arrived decked up in gold and silver ensembles.

While Diwali parties are meant for bonding and celebration, this one also saw some fireworks of a different kind, with a few ex-couples under one roof.

Several red-carpet videos from the night have gone viral on social media. Celebs arriving at Manish Malhotra's residence posed for the shutterbugs before heading in.

During the photo-ops, ex-couple Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur arrived separately and refrained from posing together. Infact, Ananya posed with Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Sara Ali Khan, who greeted the paparazzi with her signature charm, was seen bonding with Aditya Roy Kapur inside the venue.

Another shows an awkward moment between Gen Z stars Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor. it so happened that Suhana was seen waiting near the entrance when Khushi stepped out of her car, but walked past Suhana without greeting her, heading straight for the photo-ops. Suhana was even heard saying, "Aap pehle jaaiye," as Khushi made her way in.

Who wore what to the party!

For the night, Suhana looked radiant in a purple saree paired with a sleeveless shimmery silver blouse, while Ananya stunned in a gold-toned bralette and lehenga. Aditya looked dapper in an all-black ensemble, and Khushi Kapoor opted for a pearl-cream saree as she flaunted her toned midriff.

About Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur link-up stories began to surface in 2022, and the actors reportedly dated for two long years before parting ways in 2024. During their rumoured relationship, Ananya called herself 'Ananya Coy Kapur' on Karan Johar's chat show while Aditya referred to himself as 'Aditya 'Joy' Kapur', describing Ananya as 'pure joy, bliss'.