Half of the celebs are in India, walking the runway at Bombay Times Fashion Week, while many others are in Paris attending Fashion Week. After Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's stunning appearance at Paris Fashion Week, Ananya Panday and Janhvi Kapoor were also seen attending the prestigious fashion event. Several photos and videos of Ananya and Janhvi have gone viral, showcasing their glamorous style at fashion week.

Gen-Z couture queen Ananya Panday, who is Chanel's ambassador, represented India at the French luxury house's Spring/Summer 2026 showcase, where she was seen posing and partying with Hollywood icons, including BLACKPINK's Jennie.

For the event, Ananya arrived in a black-and-white Chanel ensemble. She donned a black crochet V-neck blouse with scalloped white borders, half sleeves, and delicate eyelet detailing, paired with a matching high-waist mini skirt featuring a scalloped hem. She styled the outfit minimally with a pair of dangling earrings, a classic Chanel gold chain bag, and black slingback pumps. Her makeup leaned towards soft glam, dewy skin, brushed brows, warm eyeshadow, and glossy mauve-pink lips.

ANANYA PANDAY WITH PEDRO PASCAL OMG ARE U KIDDING ME????? pic.twitter.com/QEk5cGgyep — ? (@4annipie) October 6, 2025

In another video circulating on the internet, Ananya and Pedro Pascal can be seen engaging in a brief conversation and posing for pictures. Towards the end, Ananya thanked him for taking the time to get some photos clicked.

Ananya was seated alongside global stars, namely Tilda Swinton, Margot Robbie, Nicole Kidman, Penélope Cruz, Marion Cotillard, Sofia Coppola, and Carrie Coon.

Ananya shared a carousel of photos on Instagram, writing, "I have no words to describe the energy in this room but pure joy! Congratulations to @matthieu_blazy and team @chanelofficial for this amazing evening!"

Fans couldn't stop gushing over her meeting Pedro Pascal and BLACKPINK's Jennie at Paris Fashion Week.

A user wrote, "Seeing Ananya with Pedro wasn't on my bingo card.."

Another one wrote. "She is lucky to meet pedro pascal...wow.."

Though many praised her for representing India at Paris Fashion Week, a section of the internet also criticised her and questioned her achievements in being at such a prestigious event and posing with popular Hollywood icons.

A user wrote, Do Pedro Pascal and BLACKPINK's Jennie know who Ananya Panday is?"

Another mentioned, " Nepokids get easy access to everything."

Work Front

Ananya Panday was last seen in the historical drama Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh, with Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan. She will next be seen in Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri, Chand Mera Dil, and Call Me Bae Season 2.