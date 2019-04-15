Actress-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar has come to the rescue of BJP candidate Jaya Prada, who was attacked below-the-belt by Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan.

Speaking at an election rally, Azam Khan had claimed that it was he who brought her to Rampur and took her to every street of the constituency. "I did not let anyone touch her body. It took you 17 years to identify her real face but I got to know in 17 days that she wears khaki underwear," Azam Khan had said while addressing an election rally on Sunday,"

His comments have been condemned by actress and Tamil Nadu Congress leader, Khushbu Sundar. On her Twitter page, she wrote, "#MrAzamKhan you are a bot to manhood..your words prove men like you can stoop to any level to show superiority..Your language against #MsJayaPrada shows ur class and ur cheap misogynist mindset..no man in his senses or with an iota of respect for women will ever comment like this. [sic]"

It may be recalled that Khushbu Sundar had slapped a person, who misbehaved with her recently at an election rally in Bengaluru.

Coming back to Jaya Prada, she won two Lok Sabha elections from Rampur in 2004 and 2009 on Samajwadi Party ticket. She was expelled from the party in 2010 for anti-party activities. Last month, she joined the BJP and now contesting against Azam Khan.

Meanwhile, an FIR against Azam Khan has been filed against him for his objectionable comment under IPC Section 509 for insulting the modesty of a woman.

Reacting to his comment, Jaya Prada said, "He shouldn't be allowed to contest elections. Because if this man wins, what will happen to democracy? There'll be no place for women in society. Where will we go? Should I die, then you'll be satisfied? You think that I'll get scared and leave Rampur? But I won't leave,"

"It isn't new for me, you might remember that I was a candidate from his party in 2009 when no one supported me after he made comments against me. I'm a woman and I can't even repeat what he said. I don't know what I did to him that he is saying such things," she added.