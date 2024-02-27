Khushboo Sundar has questioned the mindset of the audience going to watch a 'mysogynistic' film like Animal. Ever since the release of Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, the film has left the nation divided. Many are raving about the film and many have called it crass. Amid all this discussion, actor-politician Khusbhoo Sundar has spoken about the film and weighed in her opinion.

Khushboo disturbed by audience thronging cinema halls

Khushboo has said that she doesn't blame the director, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, for this but the audience for thronging to watch such kind of a film. She added that she hasn't watched it as its not her kind of a film. Sundar said that as a society one expects to see the women being respected, gender equality, dignity for women and the film manages to do just the opposite. She questioned that this despite this, audience didn't shy away from flocking the cinema halls, especially the youngsters.

Youngsters loving the film

"We talk about gender equality, we talk about equal respect to women, talking about her dignity, talking about how she should be projected and how she should be respected. And yet, you come across a film like Animal and people throng to go and watch these kinds of films. And they're all youngsters. They're educated youngsters. 'Oh, we love the film.' And I'm like, 'Guys, what's going on in your mind?'" she said.

Khushboo further revealed that her daughters watched the film and advised her not to watch it. She added that her daughters weren't too pleased and infact, were worried over what they saw in the film. Khushboo's statements come amid many celebs coming out in support and against the film.