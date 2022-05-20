Part of an under-construction tunnel along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway at Khooni Nala Makerkote in Ramban district collapsed late on Thursday. At least six persons are feared trapped in the debris. Rescue operation is reportedly underway and two persons have been rescued, Ramban Deputy Commissioner confirmed.

According to reports, at least two persons have sustained critical injuries. They have been rushed to the district hospital in Ramban.

The underground tunnel work was going on from Khooni Nala to Makarkoot. Traffic from both sides has been stopped along the highway due to the unfortunate accident.