All is not well between Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, it has been claimed. The reality star has allegedly not forgiven the NBA star after his infidelity.

Khloe and the Canadian professional basketball player's relationship was on the rocks after he was caught cheating on the Revenge Body host with multiple women while she was pregnant with their daughter, True. According to In Touch, the couple is not in love anymore.

An alleged source said: "This romance is all a show, literally. Knowing Tristan has been with other women makes her skin crawl."

The insider stated that Khloe is "sticking it out for a while longer" and will leave him "once the time is right."

Meanwhile, Khloe had previously explained why she decided to let Tristan be in the delivery room despite his actions to see his baby girl be born.

"Regardless of what Tristan did to me, I was never going to take that moment away from True or Tristan. She should not be punished for his actions. He is her father and they both deserve to love one another as deeply as They possibly can #KUWTK," she tweeted at that time. "A birth is not something you can 'redo'. Once you make that choice you can never get it back #KUWTK think big people."

Recently, Kourtney Kardashian had addressed the cheating scandal, during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live!

Andy Cohen asked Scott Disick's former partner if she would have stayed with Tristan after the news of the affair broke out.

"I think I would," Kourtney responded. "I think when you have a family, you do everything you can for your family."

Kim added, "Well, you stuck with Scott [Disick] through a lot. That's [Kourtney's] personality."

"From seeing everything that happened, it's so easy and quick to be like, 'Oh my god, leave him, leave him!'" Kim continued. "It's so much harder to stay and have the whole public think you're an idiot for staying."

"To have the strength to really not give a f**k," Kourtney said.