Khloe Kardashian recently took to her Twitter account to express her anger on pregnancy rumours. The 35-year-old star and mom to a two-year-old daughter, True denied all pregnancy rumours.

There have been many speculations doing the rounds that Khloe is expecting her second child with ex Tristan Thompson. Khloe wrote, "I don't go on social platforms much these days AND this is one of the main reasons as to why I stay away."

'It's MY LIFE, NOT YOURS'

She further added, "The sick and hurtful things people say. I am disgusted by so many things I am seeing. SMH people swear they know everything about me. Including my uterus. Sick."

A visibly upset Khloe concluded, "The nasty things you're saying about me over A RUMOR! I have seen so many hurtful/despicable stories and tweets about me over a false story. And if it were true…. it's MY LIFE, NOT YOURS."

An insider revealed to Hollywood Life that, "Khloe has dealt with pregnancy rumours for years and years and it's always been a trigger." The insider source mentioned how these rumours affected her and how people saw her body. "No matter how fit she is having people commenting on her body and saying she's pregnant just feels really crappy. But what really upset her more than anything were the comments about her and Tristan. She's extremely sensitive when it comes to him because of True. When people say mean stuff about Khloe she can let it roll off her back pretty easily but anything that relates to her daughter in any way triggers the mamma bear in her and she feels like she has to fight back."

Khloe struggled a bit with her first pregnancy which makes these rumours really hard to deal with. The source added, "Khloe has really talked about everything and, since it was such a struggle to get pregnant the first time, it is something that really sets her off emotionally when it comes to people talking about bringing another kid in the world.

She wants to play by her own terms when it comes to having another child and she doesn't want anyone — from online trolls to others — to dictate here future [when it comes to] having or not having children."