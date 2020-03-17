Khloe Kardashian put up a very sweet picture where she can be seen twinning with daughter True Thompson. But what caught the attention of many fans was her caption. Khloe captioned the image, "The only thing I need you to remember is how much your daddy and I love you!"

The picture received many comments from fans asking Khloe for confirmation on whether she was back with Tristan, to wish the star replied, "It means her parents love her beyond measure,"

Tristan Thompson, also True's father too left a comment on the picture with 3 heart emojis.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the Cleveland Cavaliers player have been indulging in some social media love for each other from the last few months. Tristan has left comments like 'saucy' and 'perfection' under Khloe's Instagram pictures.

Khloe and Tristan were together for over two years before they welcomed their baby girl, True into their lives in 2018. However, the two split a year after in 2019 after the news of Tristan's cheating scandals broke loose. Khloe has time and again said that the two are focused on co-parenting their child together.

'I want us to have a healthy, kind and, yes, a loving relationship'

She revealed on her reality show that, "I want us to have a healthy, kind and, yes, a loving relationship where True can see her mom and dad hug each other when we see each other. Tristan is really trying to show that he's sorry on a daily basis whether that can be a nice gift, a text. I do appreciate that because I know that he's trying, so I think we're slowly moving into the right direction of being friends as well as excellent co-parents."

Although Khloe maintains that the two are only co-parenting their daughter together and therefore maintaining a cordial and positive relationship, it's hard to ignore the possible flirting between the two in comments over Instagram pictures.