Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner have reportedly cut off Jordyn Woods after the cheating scandal. It was recently revealed that Tristan Thompson and the make-up kit mogul's best friend got close at a house party.

According to a report in Hollywood Life, the 21-year-old model have been trying to get in touch with them, but in vain. A source said: "Jordyn has been trying to contact Kylie and Khloe, but the girls have not been taking her calls. Jordyn is trying to make amends for the situation and feels bad. Most importantly, Jordyn wants to repair her friendship with Kylie before making any statement publicly."

"Khloe definitely ended things for good because of the Tristan and Jordyn. They broke up because of Jordyn. Khloe had issues trusting Tristan, she knew he might cheat again, but the fact that it happened with Jordyn hurts the most," the insider added.

"While things have been rocky for sometime between them, and many believed, including Jordyn, that Khloe and Tristan had broken up prior to Valentine's day, this incident ended things for good," the source went on.

In 2018, Khloe and the Canadian professional basketball player's relationship was on the rocks after he was caught cheating on the Revenge Body host with multiple women while she was pregnant with their daughter, True. However, the two reconciled after the incident.

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian has unfollowed Tristan and Jordyn on Instagram. Adding on, she confirmed the Good American founder's split from the NBA star as she called her sister "a single mom" on Twitter. She posted the tweet in response to another user who ridiculed Khloe for making a public appearance just one day after the scandal hit the internet.