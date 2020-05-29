Close The Kardashians and Jenners are surely not one to stop even when the world stops. Lockdown or not, the sisters can be seen running their entrepreneurial ventures, reality show, 'Keeping It Up With The Kardashians', and taking Instagram by a storm with her sultry pictures. However, the Kar Jenner clan came under some fire for breaking social distancing norms for their kids. On May 26, many members of the Kardashian Jenner family got together for a family celebration. Khloe also filmed the same and put it up on her official Instagram account.

Her daughter, True Thompson, 2, was seen hanging out with some of her cousins, including Stormi Webster, 2, Psalm West, 1, and North West, 6. The cousins sure had a good time and looked utterly adorable playing with each other.

While many gushed over their cuteness, some others criticised the Kardashian sisters for their negligence. A follower was soon to point out that Khloe had been advocating for social distancing in her previous Instagram post, but she was also breaking the protocol by having a get-together.

Khloe was quick to respond and set the record straight by saying, "They are all cousins. So, we know how they have been quarantined and there are less than 10 people with us. It's literally what the governor states is perfectly OK to do in the state of CA."

She also added another comment, "Not even trying to be rude. Drives me wild when people act as if they know. Of course, we want to protect ourselves. Simply for the sake of our angels, not to mention our own health. But it's human nature I guess."

While the Kar Jenners have been quarantining at their homes all this while, the cast members of their reality TV show have also been filming for the upcoming episodes on their iPhones. They maintain that they have all kept the government's directives in mind while shooting the show.