Director Rohit Shetty's popular celebrity stunt-based show Khatron Ke Khiladi is coming back to the small screen with its tenth season. And the tentative list of contestants is out already.

Last year, Khatron Ke Khiladi had been the number one show on television by topped the TRP charts despite facing tough competition from The Kapil Sharma Show and other TV shows. With its mind-boggling stunts, the show had kept the audience on the edge of their seats and dance choreographer Punit Pathak had bagged the winner's trophy.

Now once again, Rohit Shetty and his team will be triggering the adrenaline rush of the audience through an array of his daredevil stunts on the small screen. This year, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 will be shot in Bulgaria.

And while the buzz around the show's contestants has already started picking up pace in the industry, here are some popular celebrity names who would probably be participating on Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.

Karan Patel

Dharmesh Yelande

Karishma Tanna

Rani Chaterjee

Amruta Khanvilkar

Balraj Sayal

RJ Malishka

Adaa Khan

Shivin Narang

Tejasswi Prakash