Mallikarjun Kharge has officially taken over as the Congress president and became the first non-Gandhi after a gap of 24 years to be the party chief.

Ahead of his official takeover as the Congress president on Wednesday, Kharge paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at the Rajghat, and also visited the Samta Sthal and Shakti Sthal.

Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi were present along with other senior leaders of the party. Rahul Gandhi took a break from his ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra to attend the Kharge takeover.

The next challenge for the Congress will be to conduct elections for Congress Working Committee, the party's highest decision-making forum.

The CWC has 25 members, including the party President, and of the rest 12 are nominated by the party chief and 12 are elected by the AICC members.

Party sources say that AICC session could be called soon and new President Mallikarjun Kharge will decide on the CWC election.

Kharge was elected as the new Congress President after he received 7,897 votes, while his rival Shashi Tharoor managed to secure only 1,072. It remains to be seen whether Tharoor will be accommodated in the 25-member CWC.