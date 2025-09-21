Kharge seeks to reaffirm pledge to uphold non-violence, unity on Peace Day

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday said that Mahatma Gandhi's timeless philosophy of 'Ahimsa' offers a remedy to hatred and violence as conflict and division scar the world.

He said this while marking the International Day of Peace. In a post on X, Kharge said, "...as conflict and division scar our world, let us reaffirm our pledge to uphold peace, non-violence, and unity. Gandhi ji's timeless philosophy of Ahimsa offers a remedy to hatred and violence - an eternal value rooted in India's civilizational ethos."

He further said that India's legacy of championing peace and dialogue reminds us that embracing diversity and fostering inclusive cooperation are the strongest weapons against war and inequality.

Kharge also shared a quote from India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru. "Peace is not a relationship of nations. It is a condition of mind brought about by a serenity of soul."

The International Day of Peace, also known as World Peace Day, is celebrated annually on September 21. The day is a United Nations-sanctioned observance dedicated to strengthening the ideals of peace among all nations and peoples.

The theme for 2025 is "Act Now for a Peaceful World". It encourages urgent and concrete action from individuals, communities, and nations to address global challenges and build a more peaceful world.

In a video message, Antonio Guterres, Secretary General of the UN, said, "Our warring world is crying out for peace. Lives are being ripped apart, childhoods extinguished, and human dignity discarded amidst the cruelty of war. Let's silence the guns, end the suffering & build bridges. Peace cannot wait."

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also took to social media to greet people on the occasion.

He wrote on X, loosely translated as: "Heartfelt greetings to the residents of the state on 'World Peace Day'! Global peace and the advancement of humanity are enshrined in the eternal ideal of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', which leads from conflicts towards solutions. Let us internalise this mantra and resolve to build a society enriched with cooperation, goodwill, and harmony."

The day serves as a reminder that peace is more than just the absence of war and also encompasses justice, equality and kindness for all.

(With inputs from IANS)