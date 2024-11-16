Kharge, Priyanka express grief over Jhansi hospital fire deaths, demand justice

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Priyanka Gandhi on Saturday expressed deep sorrow over the tragic fire at the Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh in which 10 newborn babies died and 16 are stated to be critical. The leaders demanded strict legal action against those responsible for the incident.

Taking to social media platform X, Mallikarjun Kharge wrote, "The news of the death of innocent babies in the fire at the medical college in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, is extremely painful. Our deepest condolences to the families of all the children who died in this heartbreaking tragedy. May God give their families the strength to bear this sorrow. We demand a thorough investigation into the causes of this accident and strict legal action against those guilty of such negligence."

Echoing similar sentiments, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi expressed her grief, stating, "Shocking news has emerged from Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College, Jhansi, where ten newborns lost their lives due to a fire in the NICU. Words of condolence and solace feel inadequate in the face of such a great tragedy. We stand firmly with the families and parents in this difficult time."

Earlier on Saturday, Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Brajesh Pathak inspected the Maharani Laxmibai Medical College in Jhansi where at least 10 children were killed and 16 are battling for their lives after a massive fire broke out at the hospital's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) on Friday night.

During the inspection, Principal Secretary of Medical and Health in Uttar Pradesh, Partha Sarthi Sen Sharma and other officials were present

The fire, possibly due to a short circuit, broke out in the NICU of the medical college in Jhansi. According to hospital officials, there were 54 infants admitted to the NICU ward, and as many as 45 infants were rescued.

As per the instructions of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak and Principal Health Secretary Partha Sarthi Sen Sharma reached Jhansi.

CM Adityanath has also instructed the Divisional Commissioner and Deputy Inspector General of Police of Jhansi to submit a report regarding the tragic fire incident within 12 hours.

(With inputs from IANS)