Kharge Pays Tributes To Ex-PM PV Narsimha Rao On His Death Anniversary

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday paid his tributes to former Prime Minister P.V. Narsimha Rao on his death anniversary, saying that under his government, India embarked on a transformative journey with a series of economic reforms.

In a post on X, Kharge said, "Our tribute to Former Prime Minister, P. V. Narasimha Rao. Under his government, India embarked on a transformative journey with a series of economic reforms that played a pivotal role in shaping the middle class for generations to come."

Recalling his contributions, the Congress leader said, "He also made significant contributions to India's Nuclear programme and a number of foreign policy achievements marked his tenure, including the 'Look East' policy.

His tremendous role in the prosperity and development of our nation shall always be cherished."

Rao was the ninth Prime Minister of India between 1991 and 1996. Under his government, various liberal reforms to India's economy were introduced. He died on December 23, 2004.

(With inputs from IANS)