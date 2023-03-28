Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi was on Monday asked to vacate his official bungalow on Ttughlaq Lane 'for a maximum period of one month' or by April 22, 2023.

Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha after a conviction in the 'Modi surname' criminal defamation case by a Surat court.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said, "They will make all attempts to weaken him but, if he vacates the bungalow, he will go live with his mother or he can come to me... I'll vacate one," Kharge said.

"I condemn the attitude of the government to scare, threaten and humiliate him. This isn't the way. Sometimes, we've been without a bungalow for three-four months. I received my bungalow after six months. People do this to humiliate others," Kharge told ANI news agency.

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal told reporters, 'Rahul Gandhi is not worried about the house', while party spokesperson Salman Anees Soz said, "Literally millions of Indians" would happily offer Rahul Gandhi a home.

The bungalow privilege was revoked after Rahul Gandhi was convicted of criminal defamation by a court in Gujarat that sentenced Rahul Gandhi to a two-year sentence, which triggered a massive row between the opposition and the government.

Reacting to the development, independent MP Kapil Sibal tweeted, "Rahul asked to vacate bungalow. Their conscience has gone on a vacation. Petty politics of petty men." Sibal quit the Congress in May last year and was elected to the Rajya Sabha as an independent member with the Samajwadi Party's support.

On Monday 17 opposition parties , including the Trinamool Congress and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi of KCR came together to protest Rahul Gandhi's disqualification.