Once again, Salman Khan has proved that the popularity and stardom that a Khan enjoys in the country cannot be compared to anyone in the industry.

Salman Khan starrer Bharat has charted a new number record with its first-day collection at the box office as the highest ever of all times for the superstar. The magic of Saman Khan has pulled out massive number of Rs 42.3o crore on its first day itself, beating his own record of Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

Aamir Khan's Thugs of Hindostan marked a record highest first-day moolah of Rs 50 crore at the box office which stays untouched by any of the other actors, even though it has been one year already. This clearly proves the star power of Mr. Perfectionist.

Even Ranveer Singh's Simmba with the powerpack of Karan Johar, Rohit Shetty and 'best debutant' Sara Ali Khan, the opening box office collection was just Rs 20.72 crores which inched closer to only 50 percent of the total of Salman's Bharat.

Similarly, Akshay Kumar's Kesari and Padman charted Rs 21.06 crore and Rs 10.26 crore, respectively and have all been around the bracket of Rs 20 crore at the box office despite the uproar of the season- still way beyond the numbers of the Khans.

Talking about the reach that the actors hold, Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh only hold a limited appeal beyond the metro cities of the country while the Khans posses a deeper penetration along the length and breadth of the country.

There is a quantum gap between the reach of the Khans and other actors which only goes on to prove that the country lives, loves and breathes the name of the Khans when it comes to cinema.

To put it all together in numbers, Aamir Khan's Thugs of Hindostan (Rs 52.25 crore), Salman Khan's Bharat (Rs 42.03 crore) top the charts as the biggest openers as compared to Ranveer Singh's Simmba (Rs 20.72 crore) and Akshay Kumar's Kesari (Rs 20.40 crore)- a testimony how the Khans have taken over and continue to rule the charts.

Any questions on the popularity of the Khans with the first-day box office collections hence are put to rest with Salman Khan's Bharat minting big record at the box office that only goes on to prove how much the country loves the Khans.