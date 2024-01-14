Aamir Khan is beaming with joy as his daughter, Ira Khan, married fitness expert Nupur Shikhare in a Christian-style white wedding in Rajastan's Udaipur on January 10. Before the wedding festivity in Udaipur, Ira and Nupur registered their marriage in Mumbai on January 3.

On Saturday, Aamir Khan hosted a wedding reception for Ira and Nupur. The reception took place in NMACC (Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre).

Notable personalities include Neeta and Mukesh Ambani, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh, Gauri Khan and many others. The guest list also included veteran actors like Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Rekha, Saira Banu, and Katrina Kaif. Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Maharashtra's CM Ekanth Shinde, Mukesh and Nita Ambani among others attended the reception, putting their best fashion foot forward. Kiran Rao gave the reception bash a miss.

Several inside pictures and videos from the reception have gone viral.

Khan-tastic moment: Salman- Aamir- SRK under one roof

Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and Shah Rukh Khan were seen greeting each other. Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan engaged in friendly talks at the reception.

Salman Khan looked dapper in an all-black outfit comprising a shirt, and trousers.

Shah Rukh Khan looked handsome in a white shirt paired with a black coat as he walked with his wife Gauri who looked gorgeous in a maroon velvet salwar suit.

Eknath Shinde shared several inside pictures from their meet-and-greet

Aamir had previously discussed their evolving relationship in 2014 on Koffee with Karan, acknowledging genuine regard and respect for each other's work while maintaining a certain guardedness.

Aamir Khan was seen in a black kurta as he posed with his sons, Junaid and Azad.

Ranbir and Katrina twin in off-white outfits Ranbir Kapoor was all smiles as he arrived for Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding reception. However, his wife-actor Alia Bhatt, gave the event a miss. He greeted the photographers with folded hands.

Ranbir Kapoor greeted photographers with folded hands. He wore an ivory traditional outfit. Katrina Kaif looked royal in an off-white lehenga. The actress opted for a heavy attire and kept her look minimal and let her smile do all the talking!

In one of the videos that is going viral shows, Dharmendra praises Ameesha Patel. He tells her that she has done good work in the film.

At the reception, Hassan sisters Shruti Haasan and Akshara Haasan were posing for the shutterbugs while Dharmendra without realising ended up standing in front of them. In response to this, Shruti and Akshara swiftly moved aside and were seen laughing and giggling. This didn't do well with the netizens and they called the Hassan sisters disrespectful for their behaviour.

Nupur drops unseen pictures from the grand reception

Ira Khan looked royal in a red lehenga with golden embroidery all over it. She paired it with a matching dupatta and completed her look with heavy makeup, curly hair, bangles and arm-length mehendi.