Mumbai Police is quite popular on Twitter for the funny ways in which they relay messages, issue warnings and give a serious competition in the meme game. After #SareeTwitter began trending on social media on Monday, Mumbai Police, not wanting to be left behind, shared images of policemen in uniform with hashtags #KhakiTweets, #KhakiTwitter and #KhakiSwag.
The caption read, "Khaki has its own charm, doesn't it? #KhakiTwitter. A shout out to all our police friends across the country, let's share some #KhakiSwag in a uniform we all take pride in, with #KhakiTwitter Do tag fellow officers, more the 'Khakier'."
The tweet attracted over 5,000 likes and many social media users started posting images of either themselves or their loved ones in uniform.
Here are some of the best replies:
#KhakiTwitter with the highest charm quotient #SanjuktaParashar @prabalikam pic.twitter.com/WX7XM9v5qN— Vijay Amritraj (@vjamritraj) July 17, 2019
What a Swag. Looking forward to it.. Salute to all Policemen for their untiring dedication towards us #KhakiSwag #KhakiTwitter @TelanganaDGP— Kaushik Chatterjee (@Kaushik35899108) July 17, 2019
#KhakiTwitter my mother ? Retd. ACP Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/lEIBus5wRe— Adv Ajay Kumar (@ajayadvkumar) July 17, 2019
Impressed by anonymous police personnel alertness at duty late night captured by me 4 months ago?#KhakiTwitter pic.twitter.com/77rL4ITcag— parminder singh (@parminderantil) July 17, 2019
I always inspired and dreamed to be in this uniform as my grandfather and my father wore it with pride I too have a dream to be in this star uniform... Proude of Maharashtra Police #KhakiTwitter pic.twitter.com/CsIE8nwg0P— RAVI TOMPE (@ravit678) July 16, 2019
Here is my #KhakiTwitter and #SareeTwitter pic.twitter.com/rMDQoxgE4x— shobha bhutada (@shobhapbhutada) July 17, 2019
So I have both #KhakiTwitter & #SareeTwitter Jai Hind?? pic.twitter.com/bvIqZwpjDv— Rohit Chaturvedi (@RohitChat2611) July 16, 2019