The much-awaited trailer from Yash and Srinidhi Shetty's KGF will hit the internet with a bang on Friday, November 9. The makers have organised a grand event in Bengaluru which will be graced by some of the biggest names from South Indian film industry.

Vishal, actor and President of Nadigar Sangam, is the special guest at the KGF trailer launch. Apart from celebrities, media professionals from Tamil Nadu, Andhra, Kerala and Mumbai will be attending the function in Orion Mall. With one day left for the trailer release, here we tell you what to expect from the trailer:

Yash's larger-than-life portrayal

A few posters and a teaser are what the audience have got to see from Yash's upcoming movie KGF. The Rocking Star's look, sporting long hairs and unkempt beard for the movie have garnered thumbs-up from the cine-goers. He is the trump card and undoubtedly, the trailer will be centered around him, giving glimpses to his larger-than-life portrayal.

Dialogues

Yash's character could only strike the viewers' chord, backed by sharp dialogues. 17,000 yuddada ithihasa, adaralli kadanagalu yesto nadedide, yesto netheru haridide, adare nanna nenpalli uliyodu ebbare, baya huttisidavanu , baya sahisidavanu, evnu ayaradannu maadidane. {In the 17000 recorded history of wars, there were many battles with bloodshed, but only two people remained in the people's memory – one who created fear and one who destroyed the fear – and he (presumably, Yash) has done both.). Expect the Rocking Star mouthing powerful dialogues on the battle and wars.

Visuals+Action

KGF is a period movie set in the 70s. The greater part of the movie has CGI which was one of the reasons why the movie was delayed. The trailer is expected to present some breath-taking visuals. And it is likely to be spiced up with action sequences on which the team has given special attention.

Solid BGM

For all the highlighted elements to work, the trailer should have a solid background to drive the viewers crazy. With Ravi Basrur composing the music, one will not compromise for anything better than best.

Final thoughts: The trailer will be a combination of action+dialogues+visuals backed by Rocking Star Yash's electrifying screen presence. With Prashanth Neel directing the film, we can expect a rip-roaring video that builds curiosity around the storyline.