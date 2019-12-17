Yash has said that he will forever be grateful for showering unconditional love towards them. He has once again stated that their support gives strength to achieve big things in life.

At an event recently, Yash said "I have said this in every stage of my life. Your love and blessings make us beam with pride when we go outside. We can face anyone today. I would like to say this to people that I will never let them down,"

"I cannot forget the support given by the Kannada fans since my initial days. Such support made us come out with a film like KGF. Their constant support brought out movies like Googly, Raja Huli or Mr and Mrs Ramachari. Such efforts encourage us to do experiments," the Rocking Star claimed.

Talking about his parents, "I have given them so much of troubles in my childhood and adulthood that I will never be a good or an ideal man to them. Whatever I achieve they will see mistakes in what I do. That's because they fear that I might become a careless person again," he added.

Last but not the least, when the anchor asked to give him tips on ideal husband, Yash hesitated and stated that seniors, who have had a happy marriage for 20-25 years, should answer this question.

When the anchor reminded him that there are so much of youngsters looking at him for advice, Yash said, "The couple should have mutual respect. Remember the other person in the relationship will not live for our expectations and should try to change each other. Always have this is mind why did you fall in love with the person and what you saw in that person which you really like in the person,"

Yash said that expectations could impact any marriage. So, he suggested people to solve the issues like good friends.

On the professional front, Yash is busy with his next movie KGF: Chapter 2. The first look poster of the Prashanth Neel-directorial will be unveiled on 21 December.