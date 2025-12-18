In a shocking turn of events, KGF and Salaar co-director Kirtan Nadagouda's four-year-old son, Sonarsh K. Nadagouda, passed away in a tragic accident.

According to a report by Kannada Prabha, Kirtan's four-and-a-half-year-old son allegedly got stuck in a lift, which led to his untimely death. The publication stated that the director and his wife, Samriddhi Patel, are devastated by the loss. The family has not yet issued an official statement regarding the tragic incident.

Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan expressed his condolences on social media, writing, "The tragic death of director Sri Kirtan Nadagowda's son is heartbreaking. The tragedy that befell the family of Sri Kirtan Nadagowda, who is making his directorial debut in Telugu and Kannada, has left me deeply saddened. Chiranjeevi Sonarsh K. Nadagowda, son of Sri Kirtan and Smt. Samriddhi Patel, has passed away."

Confirming the cause of death, he further added, "I was deeply saddened to learn about the death of four-and-a-half-year-old Sonarsh, who got stuck in a lift. I express my deepest condolences to Sri Kirtan and Smt. Samriddhi. I pray to the Almighty to give the couple the strength to overcome this immense loss."

Who is Kirtan Nadagouda?

Kirtan Nadagouda has worked extensively in the direction department of several Kannada films. He rose to prominence after collaborating with filmmaker Prashanth Neel as a second-unit director and co-director on blockbuster projects such as KGF and Salaar. Kirtan is set to make his directorial debut in Telugu with a horror film backed by Mythri Movie Makers and Prashanth Neel, which was officially launched last month.

Following the tragic news, condolence messages have poured in from fans and members of the film industry, expressing solidarity with the grieving family.