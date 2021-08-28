After producing in Kannada and venturing into the Telugu film industry, Kollywood is the next stop for Bengaluru-based Hombale Films. The production house is reportedly in talks with a notable filmmaker for a project which might possibly have a Tamil star in the lead role.

Thala 62

Going by the latest buzz, Sudha Kongara is likely to direct a project for Hombale Films. She had earlier narrated a script to Ajith Kumar and the actor seems to have liked it. The duo is ready to take forward their talks and Homable Films has agreed to fund the project, which is presently referred to as Thala 62.

However, some reports claim that Hombale Films and Sudha Kongara will collaborate for a different project and not the film starring Ajith Kumar. Nonetheless, all the parties concerned have not opened up on the rumoured flick.

Sudha Kongara came to the limelight with Madhavan and Ritika Singh's Irudhi Suttru. Her previous film Soorarai Pottru, which had Suriya in the lead, was released directly on Amazon Prime.

Hombale Films Upcoming Flicks

Coming back to Hombale Films, it is funding a wide variety of projects in different languages. Its next release is the much-awaited crime thriller KGF: Chapter 2. The movie starring Yash and Sanjay Dutt will be released on 14 April, 2022 in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi languages.

It is followed by Prabhas and Shruti Haasan's Salaar. It is also a multilingual film like the KGF series. Up next is the Kannada movie Bagheera in which Srimurali plays the lead. There is a possibility for this flick to be released in all South Indian languages.

Puneeth Rajkumar and Lucia fame Pawan Kumar's Dvitva, Rakshit Shetty's Richard Antony, and Rishab Shetty's Kanthara are the other movies being made on Hombale Films.