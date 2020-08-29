Sandalwood media is abuzz with the rumours of Aamir Khan's blockbuster film 3 Idiots being remade in Kannada. It was all started with a tweet posted by a marketing company owned by Karthik Gowda, executive producer of KGF franchise.

The post had asked the netizens – who would they like to see if 3 Idiots was made in Kannada?. Based on this post, many media houses felt that Karthik Gowda was planning to remake the Hindi blockbuster in Sandalwood.

The fans and media came up with interesting names to play the lead roles in the Kannada version. Many said that they would like to see Puneeth Rajkumar, Yogish and Srinagara Kitty, the Hudugaru combination, in the characters played by Aamir Khan, Madhavan and Sharman Joshi.

Some suggested the reunion of Ganesh, Diganth and Rajesh Krishnan.

However, Karthik Gowda has shot down the speculations. Reacting to one such tweet, he posted, "Sir... That is a weekly engagement post from our marketing firm @KRG_Connects and we neither have the intention to remake this nor thinking about that also. So pls lets not put such tweets and cause confusions among people. Thank you. [sic]"

Thus putting an end to the rumours of 3 Idiots remake. However, it is not the first time where such speculations are doing rounds. However, it has not materialised, yet.

Aamir Khan's 3 Idiots had become the all-time biggest box-office hits upon its release in 2009. The movie was about the flaws in our education system. It was remade in Tamil by ace filmmaker Shankar with Vijay, Srikanth and Jiiva in the leads.